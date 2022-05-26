'NCB To File Final Chargesheet In Cordelia Cruise Drug Bust In 2-3 Days', Inform Sources

Months after Mumbai witnessed a drug bust atop the Cordiella Cruise in October 2021, sources informed Republic that the final chargesheet in the high-profile case is to be filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The final chargesheet will be filed by the probing agency in the next 2-3 days, sources informed the channel. The information by the sources comes as the 60-day extension granted to the agency to file the chargesheet in the case expires on May 29. On March 30, the agency was granted the extension by a Special Court.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2 last year, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and Rs 1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan were apprehended, while six others were let off by the NCB. During the course of the investigation, the number rose to 20.

The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison on bail on October 30, after spending more than three weeks in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest. The bail was granted on the condition that he will have to appear before the NCB weekly. However, the condition was later modified, and he was asked to appear as and when summoned before the probing agency.

The SIT of the NCB under Sanjay Singh took over the case, after grave allegations against then Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the investigation. Even post that, the NCB had suspended two officers- Chief Investigating Officer Superintendent VV Singh and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjanin Mumbai- for indulging in 'suspicious activities' on April 13. However, after over 22 days, on May 5, their suspension was revoked.