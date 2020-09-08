NCB To Oppose Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea, Will Seek Judicial Custody Before Court

Shortly before presenting Rhea Chakraborty before the magistrate court, the NCB has confirmed that they will oppose her bail plea if filed. NCB Deputy DG Ashok Jain has informed that the agency will be pressing for Rhea's judicial custody. The Bollywood actor was arrested earlier in the day and is currently under medical examination following which she will be produced before the court via video conference.

"Whatever she has told us during interrogation is sufficient for her arrest. We will be opposing all bail petitions. Persons in NCB custody presently, 4 of them, their remanding plea is ending tomorrow. We will be opposing all bail pleas. We are satisfied with the interrogation," Dy DG Jain told media on Tuesday evening.

READ | Rhea Arrested For Drugs Under THESE Sections: What They Mean, What Punishment Terms May Be

Rhea slapped with 5 NDPS Sections

The NCB has arrested the Bollywood actor under sections 89(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). As per sources, on Day 3 of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs.

As per top sources, the actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources.

READ | Rhea Arrested: 'Truth Of Bollywood & Drug Connection Will Be Out', Says Manjinder Sirsa

Among the other highlights of Rhea's confession to the NCB has been that she took the names of Bollywood stars who were consuming drugs, as she was confronted about the links to these names. As per top sources, she has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed. `

Accordingly, as per sources, the NCB has prepared a list of 25 personalities from the film industry who were involved in this cartel, and this has been segregated into A, B, and C categories. The summons are likely to be issued to them within a week. Apart from arresting Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, the NCB has so far arrested, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim, Zaid Vilatra and Anuj Keshwani.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB Arrests Rhea, To Be Taken For Medical Examination

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's 2009 'narcotic' Tweet Goes Viral After Her NCB Arrest; Netizens React