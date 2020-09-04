NCB Issues First Statement, To Produce Showik Chakraborty & Miranda In Court After Arrest

After arresting Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the ongoing 'drug angle' probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) briefed the media on the developments. The NCB said that both Showik and Miranda will be produced in court as per the procedure. NCB also affirmed that no decision had been taken to summon actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection to the case.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 39 lakhs; WHO predicts vaccine by mid-2021

NCB: 'Rhea not summoned yet'

"Formal arrest is underway and the decision of arrest of Showik and Miranda has been taken. Their family will be issue formal communication within an hour. They will be produced in court tomorrow as per procedure. No decision has been taken with respect to Rhea's summons, please do not speculate," said an NCB official. NCB has affirmed that the duo's statements are admissible in courts but have to be corroborated by the team.

NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda after admitting to drugs procurement

NCB arrests Showik & Miranda

The duo - Showik Chakraborty (Rhea's brother) and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda - were arrested after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB has booked the duo under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation, and usage of cannabis, 28 (counterfeit), 29, and 27 (A). Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid.

Showik Chakraborty names sister Rhea in confession to NCB over ‘drugs procurement’

NCB raids Showik & Samuel Miranda's houses

Earlier in the day, the NCB raided Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case. Moreover, sources at the NCB revealed that Showik allegedly met 'drug peddler' Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra to gain access to drugs. ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. Two alleged 'drug peddlers' have been taken into custody while questioning of Rhea, Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty and several other associates, by the CBI, NCB and ED continues in Mumbai.

Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB confirms Showik, Miranda arrests, Dipesh called in

Sushant Rajput Probe

In the two months since Rajput died, the Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. ED has booked Rhea and her family for alleged money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, based on Sushant's family's complaints. Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty.