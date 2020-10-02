NCB To Re-examine 'white Pattern' In Karan Johar's Video; Plaint Mandates Stars' Summoning

The infamous video of the star-studded bash at Karan Johar’s residence that under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau is to be re-examined, sources have told Republic. The stars present in it could be called in for their statements as the authorities have not ruled the possibility of summoning them, NCB sources have told Republic.

Karan Johar’s video to be re-examined?

The NCB had earlier confirmed the authenticity of the video submitted by complainant Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. As per souces, there was no editing or splicing or dicing of the video, but it was unclear if what looked like a white powdery substance could be an illuminated light (torch light). The NCB has sought to know more about it in the re-examination of the video.

The NCB rules mandate, as per a circular issued dated 1/ 2013, that the persons against whom a complaint may be lodged, have to record their statements. So, there are chances that the attendees of the party could be summoned to record their statements.

The now-deleted video from 2019 features Karan Johar recording the guests at his party one by one, Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rohit Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Shetty Deora, among others.

Out of these, Deepika is already under the radar of the NCB, as a part of the investigation prompted by the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for her alleged involvement with a drug cartel, Deepika, along with numerous other stars, has been questioned once, over her alleged chats asking for ‘maal’ or hash.’

Amid reports that even Karan Johar could be summoned, the filmmaker put out a statement that he had never ‘consumed drugs.’ The NCB had taken up the complaint after Manjinder Singh Sirsa submitted a complaint with the NCB recently, after his complaints to Mumbai Police last year had not been ‘acted upon.’

