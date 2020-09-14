NCB's Film Industry Drug Nexus Probe Raised In Parliament; BJP's Ravi Kishan Urges Action

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan on Monday raised the issue of 'drug addiction' in Bollywood and praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has launched a massive crackdown on a drug racket linked to the film industry. The actor-turned-politician also slammed the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and China through which drugs are smuggled into the country.

'Drug addiction is on a rise'

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP stated.

NCB's crackdown on drug racket in Bollywood

Ravi Kishan's remarks come as six more persons were arrested from Mumbai on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, taking the total count of people held so far to 16. The six accused have been identified as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari, he said, adding that they were picked up after their names emerged during investigation.

They all were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. An official said Anand is a supplier of drugs who has had connections in the film industry. Fernandes allegedly used to deal in curated marijuana and hashish, and is an associate of Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested earlier by the federal anti-drug agency in the case, he said. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drugs case in which Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, late Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.

