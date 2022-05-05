NCM Takes Note Of Communal Clashes; Says 'no Political Party, But Few People Involved'

Following the series of violent clashes that were reported from various states in the past few days, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognizance of the matter and further ruled out the involvement of any political party behind the incidents. Also claiming that a small group of people is trying to disturb peace in the country, NCM has also asked the law enforcement authorities to identify them and uncover the "conspiracy."

Speaking on the same, NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, while addressing media, stated that some elements are at work who are trying to disturb peace in the country with some ulterior motive.

"I would not blame any political party. But, for these clashes, I will definitely blame some elements, a small number of people. They are trying to disturb the peace with some ulterior motive. They should be identified, their conspiracies should be unearthed and action be taken against them," he said.

Further taking note of the recent violent clashes that recently broke out between two groups in the Patiala district of Punjab, Lalpura said that the Bhagwant Mann-led state government could have prevented it. "Until the state government's report comes, we can only react to the media reports. The Punjab government has shifted the IG, SP, other concerned officers," he said, adding that Punjab is suffering since 1978 and the state government should be vigilant of this aspect to ensure that they do not allow any group to disturb peace and tranquillity of the region.

"Patiala incident was an apparent failure of the Punjab government to prevent crime which is the most important aspect of law and order maintenance. There was a lack on the part of the state government" he said.

Notably, the Commission has also taken cognizance of all the recent incidents of violence and called for a detailed report from the state governments including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Bihar.

NCM on communal clashes in other states

Lalpura also spoke on the recent communal clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and noted that the commission has asked the state chief secretary to ensure a thorough probe into the incident so that the conspiracy to disturb the peace is uncovered and those involved in it are brought to justice.

The NCM chief also informed that he along with other members of the commission had recently visited the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi and further spoke to the concerned party.

"We met the concerned party. They are living very happily there. Muslims say they organise the functions of Hindus while Hindus say they organise the Eid and other functions of the Muslims," Lalpura said.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@Lalpura