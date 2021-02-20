NCP Min Nawab Malik's Son-in-law Sameer Khan Denied Bail By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

In a setback for Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, his son-in-law Sameer Khan's bail plea in connection to a drugs case was rejected by a Mumbai court on Saturday. Khan was sent to custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau on 14 January, after which his custody was extended. Khan has been under NCB's scanner for links with the drugs seized from British national Karan Sajnani's residence at Khar in January.

As per sources, multiple teams of the NCB conducted searches in Mumbai after the revelations during Khan's interrogation. As per NCB, the role of Nawab Malik's son-in-law came to light after the arrest of Sajnani, Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala, and Muchhad Paanwala's co-owner Ram Kumar Tiwari. It suspects that a transaction exceeding Rs.20,000 took place between Sajnani and Khan for the procurement of drugs.

"On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja in Cr 3/2021 from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar. Mr. Karan Sajnani, Ms. Rahila Furniturewala, Ms. Shaista Furniturewala and Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court. During investigation, the role of Mr. Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light. Sameer Khan was called for examination today on 13.01.2021. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further follow-up action is underway," stated NCB.

Post Sameer Khan's arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the removal of Nawab Malik from the Maharashtra Cabinet. On its part, the NCB has denied any political motive for its action stressing that Khan had been arrested in a follow-up investigation. Meanwhile, Malik wrote on Twitter, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."

Previously, Ram Kumar Tiwari was granted bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate on a cash bond of Rs.15,000. Tiwari, the co-owner of Mumbai's famous paan selling shop, was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in connection with a case where 200 kg of drugs were recovered from three persons including Karan Sajnani. He was allegedly found dealing with drugs such as ganja, imported contraband like 'OG Kush', and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US. However, Tiwari was sent to judicial custody after being produced in court on January 12.

