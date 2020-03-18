NCPCR Demands Action On Complaint About Children At Shaheen Bagh Stir Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In a big development on Wednesday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) requested the District Magistrate, South East Delhi to take necessary action on a complaint regarding the assembly of children and infants in Shaheen Bagh protests.

As per a letter accessed by Republic TV, the complaint received by the NCPCR dated March 17, 2020, expressed concern about children and infants in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The NCPCR urged the District Magistrate to take necessary action considering the COVID-19 advisories issued by the Centre and the state government. The District Magistrate has been asked to submit an action taken report within three days.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy stated that the Delhi Police had held several meetings with Shaheen Bagh protestors in an attempt to convince them to end their protests amid the rising novel coronavirus cases.

Read the full letter here:

'DM is the responsible authority for the implementation'

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of NCPCR spoke exclusively to Republic TV about this complaint. He mentioned that the District Magistrate had been directed to ensure the implementation of the advisories and guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. Maintaining that there were enough laws to ensure the security and safety of children, he opined that it was the responsibility of the District Magistrate to implement them.

Priyank Kanoongo remarked, “We have received a complaint with regard to the safety of children there with reference to this COVID-19 virus. The advisories have been issued by the government of India and the government of NCT also. So, we have directed the District Magistrate of the concerned district to ensure the implementation of the issued advisories and guidelines.”

He added, “Our concern is about the safety of the children there. As I stated earlier, we have asked the District Magistrate to ensure the implementation of the advisories issued by the government of NCT Delhi and the Union of India. There are enough laws to ensure the safety and security of children in the country. The DM is the responsible authority for the implementation of these laws. And we have directed them under the provisions of the law and they have to follow it.”

