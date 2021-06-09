NCPCR Reminds Delhi Police On FIR Against Twitter On Child Abuse; Seeks Report In 3 Days

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a reminder letter to Delhi police demanding a report on the action taken by them against Twitter over providing false information during an investigation and not cooperating. The commission has sought a report from the police within 3 days. This came after the Delhi police failed to provide a report after FIR was registered by the child commission against Twitter. Earlier, NCPCR had sought a response from Twitter regarding certain links related to child pornography and other matters concerning child welfare on social media which Twitter refused. After this, the commission has asked Delhi Police to register a case against Twitter.

Child Pornography links found on Twitter

In the complaint sent to the Delhi Police, the NCPCR has said that some links to Child Pornography were found on Twitter. Apart from this, there were some links that were created on the dark web which have also appeared on Twitter. When the Commission sought a reply from Twitter in this regard, it clearly stated that Twitter India cannot reply in this matter. Whereas, when the commission investigated, it found that 99 per cent of the shares of Twitter India are with California-based micro-blogging site Twitter. After this, the Children's Commission has asked Delhi Police to file an FIR against Twitter.

NCPCR accuses Twitter of giving false information

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo claimed, "Twitter India Pvt Ltd and Twitter Inc, both have lied during the NCPCR investigation. Gave false information which is against the IPC section 199 in India. We have asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR in the matter".

IT Minister sends out stern message to Twitter

After NCPCR wrote to the IT Ministry, Union Minister of Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad sent out a stern message to the California-based micro-blogging site as he asserted that all social media platforms will have to comply with the rules laid down in India. Pointing out that the new guidelines were notified on February 25 and that three months were given to all social media platforms, RS Prasad questioned the delay in adherence by Twitter and quipped if there was a need to conduct UPSC-like examinations to appoint three India-based officers as asked by the Centre. The Union Minister also made mention of the social media platform's adherence to similar rules in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada but non-compliance in India.

(Image Credits: ANI/TWITTER-@NCPCR_/UNSPLASH/PTI)