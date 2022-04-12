NCPCR Takes Cognizance Of Hanskhali Rape Case; Urges Mamata Banerjee To Follow Law Of Land

In a recent update to the Hanskhali rape and murder case investigation, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) mentioned that 'serious' cognizance has been taken of the matter. NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to follow the 'law of the land and not the sharia law'.

NCPCR chief said, "Serious cognizance has been taken. The WB CM HAS TO FOLLOW the law of the land and not the sharia law. She was a minor and the accusations are of gang rape, cannot be consensual. We have sought a report from district authorities".

While Mamata Banerjee went on to cast aspersions on the deceased minor girl’s character and stated that all were aware of the girl’s love affair, so one is left to wonder here whether it was an actual rape or pregnancy that went wrong. Further deciding to downplay the matter, she mentioned that this is not Uttar Pradesh to punish lovers in the name of Love Jihad.

In a recent update to the case, a PIL demanding CBI enquiry in the Hanskhali rape and murder case of a minor has been filed in Calcutta High Court by Advocate Anindya Sundar Das.

The Police arrested Brajagopal Goala, the accused, and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Hanskhali rape and murder case

According to the complaint lodged by the parents of the grade 9 student, four days after the incident, the girl who went to the residence of the accused on Monday afternoon to attend his birthday party, returned home in an ailing condition and died soon after.

"Our daughter was bleeding profusely and had severe abdominal pain after she came back from the party at the residence of the local TMC leader's son, and before we could take her to hospital, she died", the girl's mother told reporters.

She further informed that she was sure her daughter was gang-raped by the accused and his friends, considering the sequence of events and after talking to the people present at the party. She also alleged that a group of people forcibly took the minor's body for cremation even before her death certificate was issued.

(Image: ANI/PTI)