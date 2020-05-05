Issuing Notice To Instagram; Have Gone To Police: NCPCR Chief On 'Bois Locker Room' Group

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has cognizance of the Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' which has been shown to have shared highly objectionable and utterly atrocious conversations, including pictures of women, and glorified rape. The NCPCR chief said that strict action would be meted out against the accused, and also issued notice to the platform, Instagram.

Joining Republic TV's editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy live on Tuesday, NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo requested to not reveal the identities of the accused as they were juveniles and said that it seemed like a violation of the POCSO act. Further, the NCPCR chairman said the social media platform where the children were sharing and using such dialogue will also be accused for violating the POCSO act if found so.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has also taken suo moto cognisance of reports regarding the aforesaid Instagram group which has several hundred members. As per DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, 'Bois Locker Room' was also disclosing personal information of young girls and women. Asserting that an open media platform was being used for "illegal activities", the DCW has instituted an inquiry into the matter. The DCW chief has also written to the country head for Facebook-owned Instagram asking for the details of each admin and member of the group such as name, username, email id, IP address, and location. Both the Delhi Police and Instagram have to reply to the notice latest by May 8.

DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls.

'Bois locker room' group

The matter came to light on Sunday when a girl from south Delhi shared a screenshot on social media exposing a private Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' with approximately 100 members. In the screenshot shared by the girl, she alleged that boys of the age group of 15-16 discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors and shared objectionable pictures of women.

