NCPCR Takes Note Of Lakhimpur Rape & Murder; 'Will Ensure Capital Punishment For Accused'

A day after two Dalit minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the same. Speaking to the media, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that it was a 'gruesome act' and there should 'not be a place in the society' for the accused in the case.

The NCPCR chairman informed that he has already had a conversation with the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Kanoongo said, "The member of the state Commission for Protection of Child Rights is going to visit the family of the victims. With them, two members of the NCPCR will go to meet the mother and father of the girls on Monday, September 19. The combined efforts of both bodies will be to ensure that the hearing happens in a fast-track court and the death penalty is given to the accused."

Lakhimpur Kheri rape & murder case

The two sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in the Nighasan Police Station limits. The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death of the girls, aged 17 and 15 years, was 'asphyxia due to ante mortem strangulation'. Moreover, the report mentioned 'injury in genital areas', confirming rape before the minors were hanged to death.

Her mother accused youths from the neighbouring village of abducting, raping and killing them. Based on her complaint, the police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (gang rape) and 452.

"Within a period of 24 hours, all accused--Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif--- were arrested," said UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar in a press briefing. Kumar added that they were directed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in accordance with its policies towards women and crimes against women. Further, he appealed that everyone should show sensitivity towards the victims and their kin considering them as their mothers, daughters, and children.

Image: ANI