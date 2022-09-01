As Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff faces grave allegations of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the case registered on allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga.

In the latest update, NCPCR has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in the next seven days.

Initially, the case was registered in Mysuru’s Nazarbad police station, after which the case was transferred to the Chitradurga police station. Victims’ statements were also recorded earlier by the magistrate. Notably, the district police on Tuesday invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Act) against the accused as one of the victims belonging to the SC community.

Monitoring the proper and effective implementation of the POCSO Act, 2012, NCPCR has taken suo-moto cognisance of the case under Section 13(1)(i) of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act,2005.

Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt booked under POCSO Act

A case of sexual assault on children was registered against pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on August 29 where he was accused of sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident.

Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. An FIR has been registered against five people including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

After being booked, Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, held a briefing where he played down the charges against him as 'conspiracy' and made an appeal to his supporters to not pay heed to the rumours.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refused to comment on the allegations against the pontiff and stated that it is not appropriate to speak on the case amid the probe. "Police has registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation. Police has been given full freedom as a probe is underway and the truth will come out," said CM Bommai.