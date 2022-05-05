NCPCR Team Meets Rape Victim, Her Kin In Lalitpur; Assures Strict Action Against Culprits

After taking cognisance of the shocking Lalitpur rape case incident, a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reached Lalitpur and met the family members of the victim. This came just a day after the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to Twitter and informed that a team will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.

Speaking on the same, the NCPCR chief spoke exclusively to Republic and assured that strict action will be taken to ensure no repetitions of such offences occur. Adding that serious cognisance has been taken in the case, Kanoongo said, "Our team reached Lalitpur within 24 hours and now they will submit a report back. We will take action on the basis of that."

"The case of child sexual abuse by a policeman in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh NCPCR has been taken very seriously. I have formed a joint team after discussing with the Chairman of the State Children's Commission, Shri Devendra Sharma, which will visit Lalitpur tomorrow and collect the facts after meeting the victim and the family", he tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

Notably, in an incident that has shaken the entire nation, a minor girl was allegedly raped by four men over three days and again by the SHO of a police station. Three FSL teams were also deployed at the crime site for checking the station in-charge's room.

NHRC seeks report in Lalitpur rape case

The incident took place in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh where a 13-year-old was allegedly raped by a group of men and then by a police officer. A case was also registered against the people including a station house officer (SHO). Following this, SHO Tilakdhari Saroj was arrested on Wednesday by the Lalitpur police from Prayagraj followed by six other people as well.

This came after the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime after the teenager narrated the whole incident to the ChildLine officials.

According to the victim's mother, four men took her daughter to Bhopal on April 22 and raped her there for three days. They then left the girl at the Pali police station, where she was allegedly raped again.

Meanwhile, in this regard, a notice has been issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the Director-General of Police, seeking a report within four weeks.

(Image: @KanoongoPriyank/Twitter/PTI)