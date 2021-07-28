NCRB Prison Statistics: MHA Directs States, UTs To Ensure Compulsory Education Of Inmates

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has compiled the prison statistics that were reported to it by the States and Union Territories (UTs). The statistics were published in NCRB's annual publication “Prison Statistics India”. On Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday informed that states and UTs should consider appropriate steps for the welfare of prison inmates.

MHA advises states to establish special study centres in prisons

The MHA asserted that the administration and management of prisoners is the responsibility of State Governments, who are capable of ensuring appropriate steps for the welfare of prison inmates. Mishra informed the Lok Sabha that the MHA has been supplementing the efforts of state governments by issuing various advisories from time to time.

In addition, the MoS also informed that the MHA has advised states to establish special study centres in prisons along with organising workshops to popularise educational programmes. These programmes have been offered by the National Open School, Distance Education Board and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in order to undertake education of inmates lodged in prisons across India.

Moreover, the MHA also informed Lok Sabha that a comprehensive Model Prison Manual 2016 was also forwarded to all states and UTs back in May 2016. The manual includes a dedicated chapter on ‘Education of Prisoners’, it said. The chapter remarks that prisoners should be classified on the basis of their academic and educational qualifications at the time of admission in the prison. It asserted that prisoners should be considered for further learning. The MHA has also stated that education is vital for the overall development of prisoners and that education of illiterate young offenders and adult prisoners shall be compulsory.