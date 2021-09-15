NCRB Reveals Average 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020; Crimes Against Women Down From 2019

The latest data issued by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday projected that India recorded nearly 77 cases of sexual assault on the other gender on a regular basis in 2020, taking the count of the criminal act that took place during the year, to 28,046.

The records maintained that overall 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were reported across the nation in 2020, taking the number down from 4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018, the NCRB which functions under the aegis of the Union Home Ministry reported.

NCRB: 2,655 minors assaulted during COVID pandemic

According to the data floated by the NCRB, out of the total crimes committed against women in 2020, a total of 28,046 incidents of rape involving 28,153 victims were observed at a time when the country was witnessing the COVID outbreak and a lockdown propelled by the pandemic.

The NCRB data also showed that out of the total victims, 25,498 were adults while 2,655 were below the age of 18 years. The number of rape cases, as defined in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376, stood at 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018 and 32,559 in 2017. The figure for 2016 was 38,947, according to NCRB data from corresponding years.

Rajasthan tops the chart of disgrace

The records also observed that among the states and Union Territories, Rajasthan recorded the maximum number of rape cases with 5,310 such incidents followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,769 cases, Madhya Pradesh; 2,339 cases, Maharashtra; 2,061 and Assam; 1,657 cases.

Data reveals maximum crime under 'cruelty by husband or relatives' category

Meanwhile, the national capital of India, Delhi registered 997 such incidents of heinous crimes against women during the year.

The NCRB data also maintained that of the total crimes against women that took place last year, the maximum of 1,11,549 was under the category "cruelty by husband or relatives," while there were 62,300 cases of kidnapping and abduction. Besides rape, there were 85,392 cases of "assault to outrage modesty and 3,741 cases of "attempt to commit rape," the NCRB data revealed.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed a total of 105 cases of acid attacks in 2020. India also registered 6,966 cases of dowry-related deaths with 7,045 victims last year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data.

The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and by special and local laws in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Representative