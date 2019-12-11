NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Comments On Review Petition Of Convicts In Nirbhaya Case

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma supported the demand to hang Nirbhaya’s rapists on December 16, the same day as the brutal incident. Earlier, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi too had expressed her approval for this demand. Maintaining that this would serve as a powerful deterrent, she appealed to the government to set up fast track courts which would ensure justice within a time frame of not more than 6 months.The NCW chief stressed for the need to make women feel safe and secure.