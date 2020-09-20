NCW Chief Has Message For Payal Ghosh As Actor Accuses Anurag Kashyap Of Sexual Assault

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has expressed her solidarity with Payal Ghosh after the actor sought action against Anurag Kashyap over an alleged 2014-15 sexual assault incident. Terming it as a ‘shocking revelation’, the former said that the organisation stands with Payal Ghosh till the matter is presented before the court. Sharma promised to write to the police if the actor submitted a written complaint with the NCW.

NCW Chief backs Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap

In a video message, Rekha Sharma said, “I saw the tweet yesterday that Payal Ghosh has alleged that in 2015 Anurag Kashyap had sexually harassed her. This is a shocking revelation.”

“I wrote to her that if you wish to complain, you can send a detailed complaint to me, and we will take action accordingly. We will also write to the police,” she continued.

Sharma added, “We stand with her till the probe is on, till it is presented before the court. I want to tell Payal Ghosh that NCW with her.”

Earlier, the NCW Chairperson had replied to Payal Ghosh's tweet alleging assault by Anurag Kashyap, by guiding her with the process to submit the written complaint. She also assured that the body will look into the matter, to which Payal Ghosh obliged that she will do so.

Thank you will do that 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xQVgzIh0cU — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh claimed Anurag Kashyap sexually assualted her in 2014-15 in an interview with the news channel ABN Telugu. She claimed that Kashyap did an inappropriate gesture while seeking a sexual act from her, after inviting her into another room.

Payal claimed that he boasted about other actresses agreeing to his similar demands, and that many were ready to ‘sleep with him just to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor’. His ambitious film Bombay Velvet had not released then.

Tweeting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Payal wrote that Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon’ her. Seeking action against ‘demon behind the creative talent’, she claimed she could be harmed and sought protection.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Anurag Kashyap termed the allegations ‘baseless’ and ‘lies’ and asked why the attempt to 'silence' him was 'delayed.' The filmmaker-actor emphasised that he never done or tolerated such an act, as he spoke about his two marriages, affairs and equation with female co-workers.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

