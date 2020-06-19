'I'll Take Care Of This Man': NCW Chief Slams Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar Azad's Vulgarity

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, on Thursday, took cognisance of the vulgar and abusive tweets of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, tweeting that she “will take care of this man who is disgracing the name of a great hero”.

Rekha Sharma responded to a tweet that is doing the rounds on social media, where a number of abusive and sexist comments made by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad earlier have been compiled.

I will take care of this man who is disgracing the name of the name of great hero. https://t.co/tiI92z6twt — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) June 18, 2020

‘Verified account of a vile man’

Netizens have also demanded Twitter India to take Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad off the micro-blogging site after few of his old sexist tweets degrading a woman went viral. They questioned how Twitter could verify such a ‘shameless’ person’s account with a blue tick.

@TwitterIndia @Twitter can we remove this shameless person from Twitter.. Chandra Shekhar aazad..is that u promote..a blue ticked person abusing n making secular remarks on a lady just bcz she is nt from same ideology ! https://t.co/B0ZhUJHDJm — Sanatani Hindu Baiko (@bdwj_priya) June 18, 2020

Silence of Indian feminists on @BhimArmyChief sexist and disparaging tweets is deafening pic.twitter.com/VliQrLiuAA — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) June 18, 2020

A compilation of screenshots of Azad’s abusive tweets, dating back to the year 2018, shows the Bhim Army chief using derogatory and vulgar slangs to insult women with different opinions. Listing out all the hateful abuses made against women by Chandra Shekhar Azad, some demanded a ban on his twitter account, while others flagged the issue to NCW Chief Rekha Sharma and demanded strict and prompt action against the leader.

