WB: NCW Demands Strict Action Over Outrageous Assault On Woman Teacher By Trinamool Neta

A primary school teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur district on Sunday was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a group of people allegedly including a local All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Amul Sarkar. Reacting strongly to this brutal assault incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday contacted Director General of Police Virendra to arrest the culprits involved in atrocities against the woman and demanded strict action against the same.

READ | West Bengal Budget Session to commence from February 7: Governor

This incident occurred when the primary school teacher protested against the bid to acquire her land forcibly for the construction of the road.

"Deeply disturbed by this reported incident and the safety of the woman. We have written and contacted DGP Virendra to arrest the culprits involved in atrocities against the woman and take strict action and send the detailed report as soon as possible", the NCW said.

READ | Women, girls take centrestage in anti-CAA protests in Aligarh

Teacher registers complaint

The primary school teacher has registered a police complaint against the five people who allegedly assaulted her as she protested against their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. An investigation from the police is underway.

Trinamool party suspends Amul Sarkar

A Trinamool Congress Panchyat leader Amul Sarkar was sacked by the party on Monday after shocking visuals of him allegedly assaulting the teacher in Dinajpur, West Bengal went viral. The TMC leader arrived and tied the female teacher, heckled her and dragged her through the entire village before the villagers later stepped up against the leader and rescued the woman. The woman teacher was protesting against the building of a village road, which was encroaching her land.

BJP MP Slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Over Women Safety

BJP MP of Balurghat Dr. Sukanta Majumdar lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee citing that democracy had died in a state ruled by a female CM. "The incident in South Dinajpur is more gruesome and barbaric than events of middle ages. I have never seen such an incident, especially on camera, in my lifetime. In films, we see such things. In a state which is run by a woman Chief Minister, we are seeing that a female teacher is being treated like this. So much of atrocities are happening with women in a state-run by a female CM". He further said that the ones who speak of democracy in the country, don't let democratic practices work in Bengal.

READ | BJP MP slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over women safety

READ | Hill Stations in West Bengal that you must add to your travel list

(with inputs from ANI)