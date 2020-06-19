NCW Lodges Complaint Against Bhim Army Chief Over 'demeaning' Tweets Against Women

National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the derogatory tweets made by Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and NCW chief Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police requesting him to take stringent action against the Bhim Army chief after his vile and denigrating tweets from 2018 against women surfaced.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning tweets made on #women by @BhimArmyChief. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup requesting strict action against Azad to put an end to #cybercrimes against #women. pic.twitter.com/uNQwMJza9z — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 19, 2020

NCW has said that it strongly condemns the harassment of women on social media & reiterates its stand that every woman is entitled to safe cyberspace where she can express her views without being hounded with such demeaning and sexist slurs.

A compilation of screenshots of Azad’s abusive tweets, dating back to the year 2018, shows the Bhim Army chief using derogatory and vulgar slangs to insult women with different opinions. Listing out all the hateful abuses made against women by Chandra Shekhar Azad, some demanded a ban on his twitter account, while others flagged the issue to NCW Chief Rekha Sharma and demanded strict and prompt action against the leader.

However, Chandra Shekhar Azad has said that he was in prison when the tweets were made from his Twitter handle. Besides the Twitter handle was given to him by someone else and he did not create the Twitter account himself, said. Police investigation is underway.

"Some tweets of hate speech on women are going viral from my account, which is very condemnable. It should be known that I was in jail from 08/06/2017 to 14/09/2018 in the context of Saharanpur violence. Disputed tweets belong to this period, which I do not know. I respect women a lot. 1/2", he tweeted.

"Let me clarify that this twitter account was created in February 2018 and I was released from jail in September 2018. Some worker gave me this account. I am a soldier of Babasaheb and respect for sisters, daughters is paramount. The tweets are very wrong. The account is under improvement. Jai Bhima, Jai Bharat. 2/2," he said in another tweet.

मेरे एकाउंट से महिलाओं पर अभद्र भाषा के कुछ ट्वीट वायरल हो रहे हैं, जो कि बहुत निंदनीय है। ज्ञात हो कि सहारनपुर हिंसा के संदर्भ में मैं 08/06/2017 से 14/09/2018 तक जेल में था।



विवादित ट्वीट इसी दौरान के हैं जिस संबंध मुझे जानकारी नही है। मैं महिलाओं का बहुत सम्मान करता हूँ। 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vU5jo4bp43 — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) June 18, 2020