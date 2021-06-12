NCW Sends Notice To Jaipur DGP Over Forceful Displacement Of Parshuram Circle Residents

On Saturday, June 12, The National Commission for Women (NCW) sent a notice to the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) to appear on June 14 before the Commission in accordance with the alleged forceful displacement of residents of Jaipur's Parshuram Circle. Considering the COVID pandemic situation, the Rajasthan DGP had requested the NCW has agreed to hold the hearing via video conferencing, which was later agreed by the Commission and asked to appear along with a complete status report in the matter.

Based on some media reports, the Commission has taken a suo motu cognisance of the matter, and the Rajasthan DGP has also been directed to provide complete status of crime reports against women.

A statement from an official release read, "The DGP has also been directed to provide complete status of matters of heinous crimes against women, wherein the Commission has either taken suo motu cognisance or has sought the intervention of Rajasthan Police upon receiving the complaints during the last three months".

What is the National Commission of Women

The National Commission for Women was set up as a statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 to review the Constitutional and Legal safeguards for women; recommend remedial legislative measures; facilitate redressal of grievances and advise the Government on all policy matters affecting women. The Commission is aimed to make women feel secure in their home and outside, fully empowered to access all their rights and entitlements, with the opportunity to contribute equally in all walks of life. Currently, Ms Rekha Sharma is the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women who assumed her role on August 7, 2018.

To date, the Commission has worked towards enabling women to achieve equality and equal participation in all spheres of life by securing their due rights and entitlements through suitable policy formulation, legislative measures, effective enforcement of laws, implementation of schemes/policies and devising strategies for the solution of specific problems/situations arising out of discrimination and atrocities against women.

Early in May, the NCW had sent a notice to West Bengal's Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before the Commission in person on May 31 with complete action is taken reports on incidents of alleged violence against women in the state post-Assembly elections.

