NCW Takes Cognizance Of Rajasthan Rape Case, Writes To DGP For Adherence To MHA Guidelines

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognizance of a shocking case in Rajasthan, in which a woman was allegedly trapped and raped inside the compound of a police station in Alwar. In a letter addressed to DGP Rajasthan, NCW sought adherence to guidelines of MHA of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault.

NCW takes cognisance of the matter where 'a woman was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of Police station in Alwar' and writes to DGP Rajasthan, seeking adherence to guidelines of MHA of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/znlEFRhNXm — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

The case

According to officials, a 26-year-old was allegedly raped for three days by a sub-inspector of Rajasthan, when she went to lodge a complaint at the Kherli police station in Alwar at around 5.30 pm on March 2.

"In 2018, the victim had filed a case of harassment against her husband which was supposedly settled, but now her husband wanted to give her divorce for which she wasn't ready, and for this purpose, she went to file a complain and the sub-inspector was contacted," said the Tejaswini Gautam, Alwar's Superintendent of Police.

READ: Rajasthan Police SI Suspended On Rape Charge

An FIR under Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 376 (2)(a)(ii) (a police officer committing rape in the premises of any station house) of IPC was filed on Sunday, and the accused was arrested and is presently in police custody. Along with him, the Station House Officer (SHO), Circle Officer (CO) and 18 other policemen have been pulled up for their alleged role in protecting the accused.

Confirming the same, the SP said, "The SHO of Kherli police station and the accused have been suspended. The Circle Officer (CO) AShoke Chauhan has been put on APO (Awaiting Posting Order) while 18 policemen of the station are going to be sent to police lines".

READ: SC To Hear Plea Against MP HC Order Telling Molestation Accused To Get Victim To Tie Rakhi

READ: C'garh Assembly: BJP Attacks State Govt Over Crime Against Women

Crimes Against Women in India

As per the latest data published by the Crime Record Bureau's publication, Crime in India, 4,05,861 cases of Crimes against women were recorded in total, of which 32,033 were rape cases. 87 rape cases were registered every single day in the country, in 2019. The data shows that the crime against women had risen by 7.3% in 2019 as compared to a year earlier.

As per the fifth edition of the Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics 2020 Report, of the total death sentences delivered in 2020, almost 50-65% of sentences were related to cases involving sexual violence. The report also highlighted that of the total number of cases, in almost 48% of cases the victim was below the age of 12.

READ: 'Eye Cosmetics Samples Can Help Prove Crimes Against Women,' Says Punjab Researcher

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.