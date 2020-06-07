NCW Takes Cognizance On Kerala Woman Being Gangraped By Husband & Friends; Six Arrested

After the shocking and abhorrent incident of a woman being gangraped by her husband and his friends came to light from Thiruvananthapuram, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma stated that the NCW has taken suo-moto cognizance into the matter.

"Yesterday an incident came to light about a 25-year-old woman being gang-raped with the involvement of her husband in front of her 5-year-old child. I have taken suo motto in this and written to the DGP in Kerala. According to the police, 6 people have been arrested and the investigation is on," said the NCW chairperson.

Read: 108 New COVID-19 Cases In Kerala, Total Infection Count Rises To 1,807

In a shocking incident, 5 people including the husband of the gangraped woman were taken into custody by the Thiruvananthapuram police yesterday. The alleged incident happened near Kadinamkulam region in outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

"I have a request for the DGP, please use stringent laws, if a woman is not even safe at home then where will she be safe. Kerala commission chairperson was seen saying that she will only take cognizance if her government is in power, I request her to not do this," added the NCW Chairperson.

According to the victim, her husband and his friends forcibly gave her alcohol and gangraped her in an isolated area. The victim says that she ran from her captives and reached the main road where she was saved by an incoming car that came on the road. The men have been arrested and charged under section 323, 324, 354, 354D, 376D of the IPC.

Read: Kerala Police To Accept Complaints Online Amid Rising Cases Of COVID-19 Infection

Read: Kerala: Sabarimala Temple To Reopen From June 14, 50 People To Be Allowed At A Time