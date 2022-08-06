NCW Writes To UP DGP; Demands FIR And Arrest Of Srikant Tyagi In Noida Assault Case

Taking cognizance of the case of politician Srikant Tyagi, who has been booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman following a verbal spat, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has reached out to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) for ensuring a fair and speedy investigation into the matter.

Concerning the same, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the UP DGP and further sought a proper probe into the case. In addition to that, she also demanded an FIR and the arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to ensure fair and speedy investigation in the matter. NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman.

NCW has also written a letter to the police seeking necessary protection for the victim further adding that the action taken must be intimated with the commission.

Notably, the matter pertains to the recent controversy that has surfaced after a local politician claiming to be a BJP leader was seen engaging in an abusive spat with a woman in their residential area.

Noida assault case

Earlier on Friday, the accused identified as Srikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Videos of the episode went viral on social media where Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, the claims which were later denied by the party.

This happened after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

Following the same, the police took note of the matter and started an investigation into it. A manhunt has also been launched to nab the accused.

