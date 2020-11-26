'Need To Check Rules': Jail IG Over Lalu Audio Tapes After Confronted By Republic

After the row over audiotapes of Lalu Prasad Yadav had gone viral, Republic Media Network confronted Jail Inspector General (IG) of Jharkhand where Lalu had been imprisoned since 2017 and thereafter shifted to the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi owing to the novel coronavirus crisis.

When asked how can Lalu be given access to a phone in violation of jail manual, Bhushan said he won't be able to comment on it as he will have to check the rules and regulations first adding that orders have been given to investigate the matter.

"Rules say he is a convict, how can a convict get access to the phone," Republic special cases editor Prakash Singh rebutted the Jail IG. "He may be a convict but he is not in our jail at the moment," was the reply from Jail IG.

When questioned again if not being in jail gives Lalu access to phone and allegedly lure NDA MLAs, "Phone is not available to him, I won't be able to say whether he made calls or not," was the reply Bhushan gave adding that he will be able to speak on the issue only after the investigation.

When asked the jail IG Birendra Bhushan about Lalu Yadav's previous citings and images showing him holding discussions with his party members in violation of jail manual, Bhushan defiantly stated that he is not aware of such photos or videos of Lalu flouting jail manual.

Lalu's previous incidents flouting jail manual

It may be noted that images and videos of Lalu Prasad Yadav have been circulated in the past where he could be seen in the hospital premises holding discussions with party members, which is a violation of jail manual.

Lalu was imprisoned in since 2017 in a Jharkhand jail and was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences citing medical reasons. He was seen holding darbar with party members after the change of government in Jharkhand in 2018, where RJD is in alliance with the ruling JMM led by CM Hemant Soren.

Also, on November 17, Republic had found out that Lalu was housed in the comforts of the bungalow meant for the RIMS director, while the director himself was stationed in a guest house. Also, BJP MLA Lallan Paswan has revealed that Lalu had called him to manipulate the assembly speaker's election by not being present during the election day in assembly.

