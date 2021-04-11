'Need To Find Out How Deep Rot Runs': Harish Salve On Representing Jaishri Patil Vs MVA

While speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve revealed the reason why he represented Jaishri Patil against the Maha Vikas Aghadi led Maharashtra Government and erstwhile Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

He opined that Mumbai used to have one of the finest police forces until the "time of the particular chief minister" the situation changed for the worse, Salve said without naming the chief minister but indirectly pointing towards NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

He expressed shock at the fact that Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family were targeted when the explosive-laden car was found outside Ambani's residence Antilia.

"When I was approached by some lawyer saying will you take up Jaishri Patil's case, I said, of course I will, because this is a case which must be investigated thoroughly, one from the dimension of who was it and what was it that led to this kind of a decay that a police officer who was so close to the establishment, he was putting gelatin sticks (explosives) outside Mukesh's (Ambani) house. This is huge. And we need to have the entire story before the courts, before the justice and before the country. That's why I took up the case," Harish Salve said.

Speaking on the entire incident revealing the extortion scandal of the Maharashtra Government that has sent shockwaves across the nation, Salve strongly asserted that "the first duty of a constitutional government is to secure the citizenry and if a government converts the police into a band of brigands and sets about using its elected power to collect money from the citizens by extortion then that is the end of rule of law, the end of any kind of civilised governance in India."

He strongly affirmed that the country needs to know how deep is the nexus of corruption and extortion in the system, pointing towards the extortion scandal of the Maharashtra Government that led to the resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the Bombay High Court ordered CBI inquiry.

"We need to find out how deep the rot runs and who are the people responsible. Have we completely lost democracy, have we completely forfeited any sense of constitutional propriety or is it a handful of people who are doing something wrong? There is a little hope in me that it is not that bad, but my head tells me the hope comes from the heart and perhaps it is worse than what we imagined."

Jaishri Patil is an advocate who filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh. The Bombay High Court has ordered a 15-day preliminary inquiry into the 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. Later, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming that he feels it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra after the Bombay HC ordered a CBI probe. Deshmukh had previously refuted all claims and welcomed a probe into Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations against him. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had set an extortion target of Rs 100 crores a month from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.