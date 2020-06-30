Nellore: Differently-abled Woman Attacked By Officer With Iron Rod Inside Govt Office

A shocking incident of official high-handedness has come to light in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore where a differently-abled woman was beaten up with an iron rod by the tourism department's deputy manager inside the office premises on Saturday. CCTV visuals of the shocking incident reveal deputy manager Bhaskar thrashing a contract worker, Usha, just because she asked the former to wear a mask. The woman filed a complaint against Bhaskar on Saturday following which the police verified the CCTV footage and arrested the accused on Tuesday.