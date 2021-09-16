Nepalese Man Held For Theft In Delhi Office

A 47-year-old Nepalese man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing cash and two diamond pieces from the office of his employer in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Raju Thapa alias Sher Bahadur Thapa, originally hailing from Lumbani in Nepal, they said.

On Monday, complainant Vinod Tayal reported that his servant Thapa stole Rs 25 lakh cash and two diamond pieces, worth around Rs 15 lakh, from his office at Square One Mall, Saket on Saturday, police said.

Police gathered details about Thapa. During analysis of technical details of the accused, it was found that after the incident, he had dialled a number in Adhchini, Malviya Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to Adhchini and with the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence, another Nepal native, Kamla, was traced, the officer said.

She told police that she knew Thapa for the last four to five months and they were in touch with each other over the phone. On Sunday morning, Thapa came to her house and they consumed liquor the whole day, police said.

Next morning, he went from her house after saying that he was going to Nepal. She further said that Thapa was near UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, which is near the Nepal border, police said.

Later, the Delhi Police took the help of UP Police and apprehended Thapa from Lakhimpur Kheri. He was brought to Delhi on transit remand, the officer said.

Thapa confessed to have committed the crime. He works as a peon in the office for last 26 years. His family resides in Nepal. Police recovered Rs 14 lakh cash and three new mobile phones purchased using the stolen money, they added.

