Nepalese Try To Abduct Indians As Tensions Rise Along Border Villages Amid Map Row

Tensions between India and Nepal have increased along the border areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the past few months and several skirmishes have been reported. There have been incidents reported of Indian citizens being abducted by the Nepalese. Now, the Indian border security personnel have also been targeted.

The tensions have risen because of the arrival of monsoons as Indian villagers are building infrastructure and dam-like structures to prevent the water overflowing from the river flowing between the two countries. However, the Nepalese claim that Indians are trying to enter their territory and capture their land.

One of the villager speaking to Republic in Balba village in Bihar said, "Three to four persons entered from the Nepal side and tried to drag one of our officers to their side. They however failed as there was a timely intervention by villagers and other officers" Bihar state government has also alleged that Nepal has erected barriers and halted the work done by India to stop water flooding.

Nepal lays claim on Indian territory

This comes days after Nepal came out with a new map showing Indian territory of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

Nepal’s National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the country's political and administrative map incorporating three Indian territories. India has termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of parliament on Saturday unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it.

The National Assembly, or the upper house of the Nepalese parliament, unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill providing for inclusion of the country's new political map in its national emblem. The bill was passed with all the 57 members present voting in its favour.

Nepal FM channels broadcast anti-India speeches

Even Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said.

"Some Nepalese FM channels have of late started playing anti-India speeches in between Nepali songs,” said Shalu Datal, a resident of Dantu village in Pithoragarh’s Dharchula sub-division.

“As people on both sides of the border listen to Nepali songs, they also hear the anti-India speeches delivered by Nepalese leaders in between them,” she said. The main FM stations playing anti-India content between songs are Naya Nepal and Kalapani Radio, Datal said, as per PTI.

(With agency inputs)