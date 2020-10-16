Netizens 'shocked' After Maha Assembly Gives Arnab 10 Mins To Appear Before Assembly

In a shocking disregard for the judicial process, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday issued a fourth notice to Republic Network Media Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami regarding the breach of privilege motion passed against him by the Maharashtra Assembly & Legislative Council. Shockingly, the notice was issued at 2:50 PM ordering him to appear before the Assembly within 10 minutes, in spite of the matter being sub judicial in the Supreme Court. Republic will approach the courts in this matter.

Arnab: "Legal right to seek SC remedy"

Reacting to the notice, Arnab said, "There is a complete breakdown of law & order in Maharashtra and we (Republic) have already interceded in the Supreme Court in this matter. We feel the privilege motion against us is frivolous, malicious and based upon political motives. It is our legal right to seek a remedy from the Supreme Court, which has put certain questions on procedural grounds, just a few days ago."

He added, "We are getting notice after notice from the Maharashtra Assembly, but they are not accepting our replies - which is patently illegal, unconstitutional. The purpose of the Maharashtra assembly is to serve the people of Maharashtra and not use interlopers to fix Republic. I am at the Supreme Court in this matter and you send me a notice at 2:50 PM to appear before the Assembly at 3 PM. What does this mean? They have shown their vendetta in public today."

