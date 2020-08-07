'Never Heard A Party Sign Deal With Foreign Govt Before': CJI On Congress-China Pact In SC

The Supreme Court on Friday made a significant observation on the 2008 agreement between Congress and the Communist Party of China. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked, "How did the Congress enter into an agreement with China in 2008?" He said that the court has "never heard" of a foreign government signing an agreement with a political party.

'This is unheard of in law'

The apex court is hearing a petition filed by an Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha on the secret deal and is seeking an NIA/CBI probe into the agreement. It is to be noted that the deal was signed with the Congress was in power at the Centre which also means that the party had access to the information related to the national security of the country. The Supreme Court has asked the petitioner to approach the Bombay High Court.

Savio Rodrigues, who is one of the petitioners along with Shashank, speaking to Republic TV said, "Why Congress has not made this MoU public and the Supreme Court is absolutely right. Congress needs to make this deal public. If there is nothing to hide about it then why are scared about making it public."

BJP slams Congress over the MoU

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to "divide the nation" and "demoralise" the armed forces during crucial situations, BJP president J P Nadda in the month of June had slammed the party and asked whether it was the "effect" of the MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.

"First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda said in a tweet.

The two parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008 to facilitate high-level exchange between them and consult each other over important regional and international issues. In 2008, Rahul Gandhi, then a Congress general secretary, and Xi Jinping, then a senior functionary of his party and now China's president, had signed the MoU.

(With agency inputs)