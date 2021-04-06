Last Updated:

New CJI Justice NV Ramana To Take Oath As 48th Chief Justice Of India On April 24

As Justice NV Ramana becomes 48th Chief Justice of India, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulate him

After President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday announced that Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), many political leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the 48th CJI. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his "heartiest" congratulations. He wrote, "My best wishes for your successful and fruitful tenure". 

Political leaders congratulate NV Ramana for becoming 48th CJI

Besides Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Tuesday took to his Twitter to congratulate Justice NV Ramana and sent his best wishes for his successful tenure as the 48th CJI. 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also joined the list of political leaders congratulating the newly appointed Chief Justice of India and wished him the very best for a fulfilling tenure ahead. 

President Kovind appoints Justice Ramana as next Chief Justice of India

Who is Justice NV Ramana?

The Supreme Court of India's website says the following about Justice NV Ramana:

"N.V. Ramana, B.Sc., B.L., was born in an agricultural family on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District. He enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983. He has practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters. He has specialized in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. He has also functioned as Panel Counsel for various Government Organizations. He has functioned as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government and Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad. He has also functioned as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013. He had participated in several National and International Conferences held in India and abroad and submitted papers on various topics of legal importance. Elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court w.e.f. 02.09.2013. Elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India w.e.f. 17.02.2014."

(Image: PTI)

