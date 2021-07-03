New Delhi Police Commissioner Writes To Delhi Police; 'be Ready For Third Wave Of COVID'

Balaji Srivastav, New Delhi Police Commissioner, has sent a strong message to forces by saying that they will have to increase the conviction rate. Republic TV has accessed the letter written by the New Delhi Police Commissioner to his forces.

"Delhi Police is the face of Indian police before the world. The world knows us by our excellent performance of investigation. This will continue if we focus more on investigation and conviction rate," read the letter. The Commissioner has also mentioned that Delhi Police is ready for the third wave of COVID if it comes. He said cops will help Delhities by all means.

"Our focus will be more on conviction rate and for this, we will have to expedite the investigation. We will apply scientific and all technical methods," Balaji Srivastav writes. He further has said that the country is gearing up for the 74th Independence Day and there are possibilities of a terror attack. "But we are ready to foil all types of terrorist attack," the letter reads.

Balaji Srivastav has said that whosoever visits Police stations, police should lodge his FIR immediately with an easy process to help the victim understand that action will be taken on his complaint.

(Image Credits: PTI)