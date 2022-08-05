New Delhi: Section 144 Imposed Ahead Of Congress' Nationwide Protests Against Price Hike

In a huge development, the Delhi police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the entire area of the New Delhi district on August 05, following which any "protest" or "dharna" or "gherao" won't be permitted in the area of New Delhi except for Jantar Mantar.

Notably, this comes after Congress' call for a nationwide protest including in the national capital against the BJP-led central government over several issues such as price rise and inflation in the country along with the ED's probe of the National Herald case. In a letter to the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) KC Venugopal, the Delhi police informed that section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the entire area of the New Delhi district on August 05 following which no "protest" or "dharna" or "gherao" will be permitted in the concerned area except Jantar Mantar in view of security, law and order, traffic reasons. Subsequently, the Delhi police have also tightened up the security in the national capital ahead of Congress' nationwide protest.

Section 144 CrPC imposed in the entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar. Protest/dharna/ gherao in the area of New Delhi district on August 5 cannot be permitted in view of security, law and order, traffic reasons: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/6CcZtjcmuL — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Congress workers have gathered at the AICC headquarters in Delhi as the party will hold a nationwide protest today against inflation, unemployment, and other issues including ED's action in the National Herald case.

Congress workers gathered at AICC headquarters in Delhi as the party will hold a nationwide protest today against inflation, unemployment, and other issues pic.twitter.com/N7JAsQE42C — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Congress to hold PM House Gherao protest

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence. In regards to this, the party leaders held a meeting in Delhi on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the protest.

"Chaired a meeting of senior leaders and functionaries of Delhi PCC to plan strategies for Congress's mass protest, Rashtrapati Bhavan March and PM House Gherao protest in Delhi on 5th August, against price rise, unemployment and higher GST imposition on essential items," said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Monday, PTI reported.

Notably, Congress has been raising the price rise and hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on these issues.