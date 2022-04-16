New district court complex coming up in Kargil

Kargil, Apr 16 (PTI) The foundation stone of a district court complex, costing around Rs 60 crore, was on Saturday laid by Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal, an official spokesman said.

The chief justice impressed upon the executing agency to expedite the construction work and complete it at the earliest so that the public at large can get maximum benefits, he said.

He said officers from the executing agency gave a detailed overview of the construction of the court building and informed that the cost of the building is around Rs 6o crores while the acquired land is around 45 kanals.

Tenders for the main court complex building along with the compound wall has already been issued. The process for rest of the buildings will be done soon, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB

