New Year Celebrations In Bengaluru Turn Chaotic, Police Resort To Lathicharge

New Year celebrations in Karnataka's Bengaluru turned chaotic Saturday causing the police to resort to lathicharge. Large swathes of people gathered in various parts of India's tech capital to ring in the new year. The crowd went out of control and police had to intervene, reports say.

Pictures and videos on social media show crowds jostling on the streets. A large number of cops were deployed.

Visuals on Republic TV show people hurriedly walking away as police move toward them. One person was seen falling down and was helped up by the police.

Massive crowds in Bengaluru on New Year's eve

Massive crowds in Bengaluru on New Year's eve is an annual affair. However, festivities were muted over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With curbs loosened this year, the celebrations went big.

The Bengaluru City Police had earlier issued an alert for citizens. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy tweeted that if people are venturing out to celebrate, it will "be a good idea to stay in places with small gatherings."

He further said people should leave a place if they notice overcrowding.

New Year Celebrations? #BCPNYE23 (5)

1. Venturing out to celebrate .. will be a good idea to stay in places with small gatherings.

2. In case of overcrowding, leave the place.

Let us keep #NammaBengaluru safe #TogetherWithBCP #DIAL112



The city top cop further said people should not leave their drunk friends unaccompanied or let them drive.

Last week, the Karanataka government made masks mandatory in crowded places, including schools, colleges, pubs and restaurants. But hardly anyone could be seen wearing masks on Saturday night.