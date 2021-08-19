NHRC 'concerned' About Slow Pace Of Reforms In Criminal Justice, Suggests Digitalisation

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) experts, on Wednesday, expressed "serious concerns over the slow pace of reforms in the criminal justice system to ensure speedy justice".

The NHRC group of experts were attending the first meeting of the 'Core Group on Criminal Justice System', on Tuesday, when they made the observation. The group also noted that the delay could be treated as human rights violations of the undertrials, convicted prisoners as well as people related to these cases. The meeting was chaired by retired Justice MM Kumar.

The NHRC, in its statement, said that the delays in the disposal of cases were a serious issue the system faced. "Serious concerns were expressed over the slow pace of reforms in the criminal justice system, to ensure speedy justice," it said. During the meeting, Justice MM Kumar stressed the importance of policing in speedy trials in the criminal justice system. The retired Justice further stated that despite Supreme Court directions and other moves seeking police reforms, "the ground reality hasn't changed much".

Explaining his point, Kumar said that the number of cases crowding police stations can be brought down if certain offences in the IPC are replaced with special laws. He suggested fast-track courts be created to speed up the process.

Meanwhile, retired Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, chief of the NHRC, suggested that digitalisation is key. He said that digitalising paperwork will help in investigations as well as trials. The NHRC chief also addressed the delayed implementation of court orders as a concern.

NHRC member DM Mulay said that the poor conviction rate is a "result of the lack of required police and administrative reforms". He added that the shortage of judges is also an issue to be dealt with. Meanwhile, Bimbadhar Pradhan, secretary-general of the NHRC, said that there were about 4.4 crore pending cases across the Supreme Court, high courts and district courts and 70 lakh more cases have been added to the pending list since March 2020. He stressed the importance of smart policing and protecting victims' rights in solving these cases.

NHRC suggests introducing psychologists

During the meeting, the rate of conviction of police officials and non-compliance of law by them were also looked at. The matter was termed as a violation of human rights. The group noted that the number of police personnel and stations in proportion to the number of complaints in a given area must be increased. Expressing the importance of gender sensitisation, child rights, human rights and rehabilitation of victims, the introduction of social workers and psychologists in the criminal justice system was suggested by the experts.

The NHRC Core Group who participated in the discussions included Justice BK Mishra, former acting chairperson, Odisha State Human Rights Commission, G K Pillai, former Union home secretary, Meeran Chadha Borwankar, former director-general, Bureau of Police Research and Development, and Rishi Kumar Shukla, former director, Central Bureau of Investigation, among others, the statement said.

(Image: Shuttershock)