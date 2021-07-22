NHRC Directs Tamil Nadu Officials To Submit Compliance Report On 2018 Ramamani Swain Case

Taking note of a three-year-old case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector, Ramanathapuram district, to submit the compliance report along with the proof of payment of compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Ramamani Swain, whose body was carried in a garbage van.

The NHRC got involved in the matter in 2018 after a pilgrim from Odisha, Ramamani Swain, who had visited the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple, was killed by a water tanker that ran over her in the Ramanathapuram district. While taking the body to the nearest hospital, the police didn’t use a hearse but asked the Rameswaram Municipality to carry the body, who carried it in a garbage van.

NHRC sought compliance report in Ramamani Swain case

The human rights body acted on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy and had sought the compliance report within six weeks. On the issue, Tripathy had alleged that the norms and parameters of dealing with accident victims and human rights after death have been blatantly violated. In his petition, the Supreme Court lawyer has mentioned that the workers of Rameshwaram Municipality transported the body of a Ramamani, the deceased woman, in a garbage truck to the hospital, instead of arranging a proper vehicle to transport the dead body.

Tripathy also stated "This is a case of dignity/Rights after death as the report of the State admits it. I have been fighting thousands of cases pro-bono and don't know them personally in most of the cases filed by me, yet successfully ensured justice through this Commission."

“In the instant case, the death case of the victims has been registered in the Rameswaram Police Station. From the Police Records and medical post mortem reports, the name and address of the Next of kins can be easily found out", Tripathy said."The State Authority stated that the victim belongs to Patraj district of Odisha. However, in Odisha, there is no such district by this name. The deceased was accompanied by her husband and son. Therefore, it cannot be believed that the authorities fail to trace the real next of kin of the deceased", the supreme court lawyer said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Rep Image