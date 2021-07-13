NHRC Issues Notice To Chhattisgarh Police Over Killing Of Adivasis In Sukma In May

The National Human Rights Corporation (NHRC) issued a notice to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police over an incident of police firing. The incident of injuring and killing Adivasis took place in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, in May 2021. A prominent human right activists and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy filed a petition against the officials. Tripathy alleged that 27 tribal villagers had been seriously affected by police firing on May 17, 2021. Out of them, three people were killed whose bodies were not handed over to their family members, and five persons including women were illegally detained.

While filing a petition to NHRC, Radhakanta Tripathy also stated that local villagers said no Maoists were present at the location and all the nine killed persons were civilians. Out of which, villagers collected only six bodies as three bodies were collected by the police.

The petition filed by Radhakanta Tripathy

Tripathy pointed out that neither the family members of the deceased nor the injured have been paid any compensation amount. Further, he claimed that no action has been taken against the officials for the incident of police firing. However, Tripathy said that the villagers identified the dead as protestors, Kawasi Wagha, 37 from Chutwai; Korsa Bhima, 32 from Gundam and Uika Murali, 22 from Timmapuram. The petition condemned that the villagers from over 30 villages have been protesting outside the camp.

Tripathy urged NHRC to sent a team of officials for an impartial investigation of the case. He also requested the High Court judge for the payment of heavy compensation to the family members of deceased and injured persons. In addition to that, he also urged the judiciary official to take any legal action against the guilty officers. The NHRC observed his complaint and ordered,

"A complaint of May 20, 2021, has been received in the commission from Radhakanta Tripathy, Advocate, Supreme Court, stating about the atrocities committed by the police." Further, it added, "The complaint alleges the killing of nine tribals in police firing, serious injuries/ effects on 27 people, illegal detaining of five people including one woman, not handing over the bodies of three people and inaction by the state authorities."

After considering these complaints, NHRC has issued an order to District Magistrate, Sukma, and Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Chhattisgarh, to submit all relevant reports related to the issue at the earliest, not later than four weeks. NHRC also fixed the next date of hearing to September 3, 2021.

(IMAGE: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)