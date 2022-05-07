NHRC Issues Notice To Telangana Govt, DGP In Honour Killing Case; Seeks Report In 4 Weeks

In a recent development concerning the Hyderabad honour killing case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sent a notice to the Telangana government and the state's police chief in an interfaith marriage murder case. The Commission has observed on the basis of the media reports that such heinous crime in broad public view without any fear of law "indicates towards lawlessness and amounts to gross violation of human rights".

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a 25-year-old Dalit man was brutally murdered in the public view at Saroornagar in Hyderabad by his wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected honour killing on May 4, the rights panel said in a statement.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Telangana chief secretary and DGP seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

"The chief secretary has been asked to submit a report on whether the state government has any policy to prevent such incidents of honour killing in cases of inter-caste/inter-religion marriage," the statement added.

The rights panel stated that the DGP has been asked to provide the current update on the investigation in the case, steps taken to safeguard the wife of the victim and his family members along with any relief granted by the state government to them.

The Commission would also want to take note of whether there were any lapses on the part of the police authorities with regards to the case if so, what action has been taken against the guilty.

Hyderabad honour killing

A man named Nagaraj was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4. It was an honour killing incident where the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband for being a Dalit and marrying her sister.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered against the attackers Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested by the Police on Thursday.

