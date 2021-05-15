NHRC Seeks Report From West Bengal Govt On Policies To Combat Sex Trafficking In Sonagachi

On Saturday, May 15, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanded a report from West Bengal's chief secretary on policies enacted to combat sex trafficking in Sonagachi, Asia's largest red-light district. The NHRC also ordered the West Bengal government to send an action taken report on the Supreme Court's directions in the Budhadev Karmaskar against West Bengal state case within six months.

Sex trade at Sonagachi

The Commission also ordered the Principal Secretary of the Union Health Ministry's Department of Women and Child Development, as well as the Chief Secretary of the state government, to conduct a survey, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, on the social, legal, and health conditions of the Sonagachi victims, and to rehabilitate them with the prohibition of prostitution in the region. The NHRC issued the order in response to a petition and subsequent submission by Radhakanta Tripathy, a prominent human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer.

In his petition, Tripathy claims that minor children, women who have been raped or sexually abused, and victims of human trafficking in West Bengal's Sonagachi region have had their basic human rights violated. He accused the state mechanism of inaction and neglect in his complaint. He requested that the commission intervene in the matter, keep a close eye on the situation, and work with all stakeholders to find a long-term solution to the problem that has been going on for decades.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner claimed that the police conducted an exhaustive search to locate the victims following the commission's directives and that a strict vigil is maintained throughout the year over the Sonagachi region to prevent human trafficking and sexual abuse.

The police commissioner informed, "Local Police Station and detective department of Kolkata Police also record cases as per provision of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act."

Prevention policies for sex trade at Sonagachi

The government of West Bengal's Secretary Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare reported in its report that the department of women and child development and social welfare has taken a number of measures to address the problem of human trafficking.

In his rejoinder, Tripathy, who has been instrumental in ensuring justice for sex workers on GB Road, a prominent red light region in the national capital, argued that if the state government had taken sincere steps, Sonagachi would not have been notorious for flesh trade and operating brothels. Tripathy noted, "The plight of the girls and women engaged in the area and the condition of their children is miserable

Tripathy asked the NHRC to conduct an independent investigation into the case and to provide information about the policy in place in Sonagachi to check/prevent certain forms of sex-trade/brothel and to send a report on the action taken in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders. He also asked the NHRC to order the state's Chief Secretary to pay the required compensation under the "Nirbhaya" scheme, which was initiated by the central government, as soon as possible, and to ensure that all victims receive benefits from social welfare schemes.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: RepresentativeImage@India_NHRC/Twitter