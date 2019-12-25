NHRC Sends Notice To UP DGP Over Violence In The State Amid CAA Protests

Amid internet shutdown in Uttar Pradesh and protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has served notice to the Director-General of Police of the state on Wednesday. This comes a day after a video of clashes between Police and protestors was accessed by Republic TV from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. As per sources, the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the DGP about the human rights violation in the state.

The video that was accessed by Republic TV showed masked men pelting stones and inciting violence. Another video from Kanpur's Yateem Khana area from December 21 allegedly showed rioters destroying public property. Following these clashes, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 12 people and detained 15 others. As per reports, there are allegations of police brutality on the protestors.

Kanpur protests

As the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, massive protests are being held throughout the country. On December 21, protest in Uttar Pradesh turned violent wherein the Police resisted using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Sources allege that agitated protesters had set Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur on fire. "The FIRs have been registered. We have arrested 12 people and have detained 15. We are also checking the CCTV footage to catch the remaining accused," Superintendent of Police (SP) East Raj Kumar Agarwal had said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday addressed a press conference in Lucknow and had slammed the Opposition parties especially the Samajwadi Party for inciting violence in the state. He had also alleged 'outsiders' role in the incidents of violence. He had said: "I want to ask the President (Akhilesh Yadav) of the Samajwadi Party, what problem do you have regarding the Citizenship (Amendment ) Act, 2019?"

