NHRC Threatens 'coercive Action' Against State/UTs For Neglecting Plight Of Transgenders

Expressing serious 'displeasure' over the lack of action addressing the plight of transgenders, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday threatened to take 'coercive action' against the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories (UT) over their failure to submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs).

The petition filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy before the NHRC alleged that due to failure on part of the Center, States, and UT Governments, transgenders were been deprived of the bare necessities of life and benefits of welfare schemes of the Government. This had particularly been hard-hitting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the petition alleged.

Calling the governments 'mute spectators' of the misery of the transgenders, Tripathy noted that the government had also failed to implement the NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court for safeguarding the rights of transgender persons.

"With Social Ostracisation and different attitudes for this community, these people live in unhygienic conditions. The horrific incidents of human rights violations have been continuing for these victims due to inaction and failure of the State administration in ensuring the bare necessities of life," Tripathy alleged in the petition.

Read: 'No Provision For Transgender Persons To Join NCC': Commanding Officer Tells Kerala HC

Read: MHA Seeks Inclusion Of 'Transgender' As Gender Category In CAPF Exams 2020; Depts To Reply

Requesting the NHRC's intervention, Tripathy sought the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union territories be made responsible for the delay in implementation of National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa) judgment as well as their failure to ensure bare minimum necessities for the transgenders.

Pulling up the states and UTs, the NHRC sought ATR reports from the Chief Secretaries by January 16, 2021, issuing a special advisory to the Central Government and the State and UT Governments on the LGBTQ+ community.

Read: Bombay HC Permits Transgender To Contest Polls From Women's Category

Read: NCC Rules Out Inclusion Of 'transgenders' In Force As Kerala HC Hears Plea Challenging It

(With ANI Inputs; PTI Image)