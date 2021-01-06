NIA Arrests Absconding Accused At Chennai Airport In SSI Wilson Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested absconding accused Shihabudeen Sirajudeen Khalid at Chennai International Airport upon his arrival from Qatar. Khalid, aged 39, is a resident of Chennai and has been accused of being involved in the killing of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Sh Wilson on January 8, 2020.

SSI Sh Wilson murder case

The case pertains to the killing of SSI Sh Wilson at the hands of Jehadi terrorists namely Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek while the officer was performing duty at the check-post along Kaliyakkavilai Market Road in Kanyakumari district. Wilson was stabbed and shot with a pistol when he was on duty at Kaliyakkavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala on the night of January 8.

After the arrest of Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek on January 15, 2020, it was revealed that they had committed the murder of the SSI with the intention to create terror in the minds of people, including Police, as part of waging violent jihad. The case was originally registered at Kaliyakkavilai Police station but the NIA took over the case on February 1, 2020.

Thereafter, NIA investigation revealed the involvement of accused Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha, Jaffer Ali and Shihabudeen Sirajudeen Khalid in the conspiracy to carry out the terrorist act besides the assistance provided to the assailants in procuring illegal firearm and prohibited ammunition.

A charge sheet was filed on July 10, 2020, against Abdul Shameem, Thowfeek, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha and Jaffar Ali under sections 120B, 302, 353 and 506, 34 of the IPC, sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UAPA besides sections 25(1B)(a) and 27 of the Arms Act.

In due course of the investigation, it was later revealed that Khalid had arranged the illegal firearm and ammunition used by Shameem and Thowfik to commit the terrorist act. Further investigation in the case is underway.

(Image: PTI)

