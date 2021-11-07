NIA Arrests Maoist For Furthering Activities Of CPI(Maoist)

The NIA on Sunday arrested a Maoist for his alleged participation in the arms training camp of the CPI(Maoist) in 2016 and supporting and furthering the activities of the outlawed organisation, an official said.

R Ragavendran, 32, is a resident of Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

He was arrested for his participation in the arms training camp of CPI( Maoist) in 2016 and supporting and furthering the activities of CPI( Maoist), the official said.

The case, registered in September 2017 in Malappuram, Kerala, relates to the conduct of a training camp, including arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations of the formation day of CPI(Maoist) in September 2016 in Nilambur forest and engaging in anti-national activities threatening the unity, integrity and security of India, he said.

Nine accused have been arrested till now in this case, the NIA official said, adding further investigation continues.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)