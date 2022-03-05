NIA arrests racketeer over seizure of fake currency, gold at IGI airport

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The NIA has arrested a suspected smuggler for his alleged involvement in smuggling gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the country, an official said on Saturday.

Abdul Wahid of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar who currently resides in Delhi's Bhajanpura was arrested Friday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to the January 12 seizure of FICN of face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gms gold worth Rs 8.5 lakh at terminal-3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by Customs officials from Mohammad Shahjan, the NIA official said.

After forensic examination, it was found that the seized FICN was of high quality and subsequently sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked, the official said.

Earlier, two accused were arrested by the NIA in the case.

Wahid has revealed that he is an active member of a gang involved in smuggling of FICNs and gold into India, the official said.

He was produced before the special NIA court, Patiala House, on Saturday and taken on police remand, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues. PTI SKL TIR TIR

