NIA Arrests Two Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) Terrorists In Darbhanga, Bihar Railway Station Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists in connection with Bihar's Darbhanga Railway Station blast case. The two terrorists arrested by the NIA- Imran Khan and Mohd. Nasir Malik, both are residents of Nampally, Hyderabad and originally hail from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

NIA arrests 02 Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorists in Darbhanga, Bihar Railway Station Case pic.twitter.com/r13gHQtLIX — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 30, 2021

As per the release by NIA, "The case, in which the arrests have been made was registered as FIR No 26/2021 dated June 17, 2021, at Railway PS Darbhanga District Muzaffarpur Rail, Bihar relating to an explosion in a parcel on Platform 1 of Darbhanga Railway Station on June 17, 2021."

Stating that the said parcel was booked at Secunderabad and had arrived in Train No. 07007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express, the investigation agency informed that it had registered the case as RC/13/2021/NIADLI dated June 24, 2021, and taken up the investigation. Informing that the detailed examination of the accused and investigation continues to unearth the larger capacity, the NIA said that the two LeT terrorists nabbed by the agency on Wednesday will be produced before the Special NIA Court, Patna after obtaining transit from the competent court.

"Preliminary investigation and examination of the accused persons have revealed a trans-national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of proscribed terrorist organisation Laskar-e-Taiba ( LeT) to execute terror acts across India and cause large scale damage to life and property," the NIA said.

Remarking that Mohd Nasir Khan and his brother Imran Malik acted under the direction of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, NIA said that both of them fabricated an incendiary IED and picked it in the parcel of cloth and booked the same in the train. The investigation agency further said the arrested accused, Mohd Nasir Khan, had visited Pakistan in 2012 and had received training from handlers of LeT in the fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals. He along with his brother Imran was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of LeT over encrypted communication platforms, it said.

(Image: PTI)