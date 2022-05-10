NIA Begins Probe In Foreign Funding Angle For SFJ; Foreign-based Media Groups Under Radar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now begun to probe foreign funding angles for the Pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Sources informed Republic Media Network that many people from Punjab as well as Jammu & Kashmir - who have now settled abroad - were suspected to be behind SFJ's funding. Numerous foreign-based media groups are also under the NIA's scanner. Earlier, the agency had quizzed UK-based Channel KTV's employees in connection with SFJ's funding.

As per the sources, the huge funds that SFJ generates from foreign countries are used for spreading Anti-India propaganda. In March 2021, SFJ gave United Nations $10,000 for propaganda on “Farmer’s Protest”. The radical outfit donated the amount to UN Human Rights High Commissioner in order to request for a commission of inquiry to be set up to probe the curbs allegedly imposed by Modi govt.

SFJ Warns Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

After a blast that took place in the police headquarters in Mohali on Monday, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have now warned Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, claiming that what happened at the Mohali police headquarters could have taken place in Shimla as well.

Notably, this major warning came after the police Inteligence headquarters in Mohali was attacked by unidentified people on Monday night when a rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, was hurled at the building leading to shattered windows on one of the floors of the building. Luckily, no one was injured in the attack.

The SFJ's warning to the Himachal Pradesh CM came at a time when the group continues to remain under fire after Khalistan flags were tied outside the Himachal Assembly recently. Following this, an FIR has also been registered under 153-A, 153-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been named as the 'main accused' in the matter.

SFJ releases video showing Khalistan flags hoisted in HP

On May 8, visuals from Dharamshala were accessed in which Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate that Khalistan flags were put up and text written on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region. Hours after the visuals SFJ released another video of the incident.