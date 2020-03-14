The Debate
NIA Carries Out Multiple Raids In North Kashmir

Law & Order

The National investigation agency (NIA) arrested a person during a raid in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, today.

Written By Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil | Mumbai | Updated On:
NIA

The National investigation agency (NIA) arrested a person during a raid in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, today.

Read: Two Arrested With Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1.13 Crore From Station Near Kolkata

NIA sleuths accompanied by J&K police and CRPF raided the house of one Ghulam Mohammad Mir, a former employee of Military Engineering services, at Palpora Pattan, Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

"During the raid, the NIA held the house owner Mir in connection with terror funding case," sources said.

Read: 2 Arrested For Firing At Man In Delhi's Paharganj Area

Meanwhile, NIA also carried out a raid at the residence of Abdul Majeed Bhat in Mughalpora in Keeri area of Baramulla district.

However, it was not immediately known regarding which case national probe agency has raided these places.

Pertinently, the NIA has conducted multiple raids, mainly in South Kashmir's Pulwama district in the last two months regarding Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, last year.

Read: Delhi Riots: Five More Arrested In IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Murder Case

Read: Two Top PFI Members Arrested For Role In North East Delhi Riots: Police

First Published:
